1 man dead, another wounded in double shooting on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE — One man is dead and another is wounded in a double shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s north side early Sunday, June 11th.

Milwaukee police were called to the neighborhood near Buffum and Auer around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting that happened outside of a residence.

Officials say the homicide victim is an adult male from Milwaukee who was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. The second victim, also an adult male, was also shot and was taken to a hospital where he is being treated.

MPD continues to a seek a suspect and determine a motive in this case.

