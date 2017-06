× Breaking: Officials on scene of officer-involved shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police confirm for FOX6 News an officer-involved shooting took place Sunday, June 11th near 50th Stree and 38th Avenue.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

The Department of Justice is leading the investigation.

