Flight headed to London evacuated over ‘terror-related’ talk, 3 Brits arrested

COLOGNE, Germany — An easyJet flight headed to London made an emergency landing in Germany after three men allegedly had a “terrorism-related” conversation, police said.

Three men — all British citizens — were arrested after the plane traveling from Ljubljana, Slovenia, to London was diverted to the western Germany city of Cologne on Saturday.

Passengers alerted the flight crew because the men were “talking about terrorism-related content,” Cologne police said.

When the aircraft landed in Cologne, all the passengers exited the plane through emergency slides. The men were taken to a police station.

"The captain took the decision as a precaution to enable the aircraft to go through additional security checks in Cologne where the aircraft was met by the police," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

A backpack belonging one of the men was examined by a bomb squad and destroyed in a controlled explosion, police said. It’s unclear why the backpack was singled out.

Dogs were also called to search the aircraft for suspicious items.

Because the flight was rescheduled to continue Sunday, all passengers were given an overnight hotel stay and refreshments.

“We thank passengers for their understanding,” the airline said. “The safety of easyJet’s passengers and crew is our highest priority.”