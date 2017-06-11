× June 11th the last day for fans to check out merchandise tent at U.S. Open without ticket

ERIN — The 117th U.S. Open Championship is being held in Wisconsin for the first time. Erin Hills Golf Course is the location — a unique location set in the Kettle Moraine.

The U.S. Open runs from June 12th-June 18th. Much of the action will be broadcast live on FOX6. Also, watch for special coverage from FOX6 News throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Erin Hills will be set up at 7,693 yards and will play to a par of 36-36-72. The yardage for each round of the championship will vary due to course setup and conditions. For more information on the course, click any of the links just below.

The merchandise tent at the U.S. Open is open for business! It offers the public’s first look inside Erin Hills since the course closed for preparations last fall. The merchandise tent is open to the general public without a ticket, but only for a limited time!

Starting Monday, June 12th you’re going to need a ticket for the U.S. Open if you want to shop there.

The U.S. Open Main Merchandise pavilion at Erin Hills will be open to the general public for pre-championship shopping from Thursday, June 8th through Sunday, June 11th (10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily).

That’s where we found FOX6’s Evan Peterson on Sunday morning, June 11th — checking out all that’s available for golf fans at Erin Hills:

