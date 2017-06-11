× Milwaukee Brewers fall to Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have been tough to beat when Robbie Ray is on the mound, even more so when the hitters are clicking at the same time.

Ray struck out a season-high 12 in 6 2-3 shutout innings, Paul Goldschmidt had a grand slam and the Diamondbacks broke away late to rout the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1 Sunday.

Ray is 5-0 and has given up just one earned run in his last 37 innings, with 48 strikeouts over his last five starts.

“Felt great,” Ray said. “All my pitches were working … and the bats came alive there the end. That was impressive.

“I’m just going out there and trying to put up zeroes,” he said.

Ray (7-3) gave up three hits and won what started as a pitchers’ duel with former Diamondback Chase Anderson (5-2). Anderson allowed one run and four hits in six innings, and his scoreless streak stopped at 22 when Jake Lamb drove in David Peralta with a ground out in the bottom of the first.

Arizona led 1-0 when Ray came out of the game after back-to-back walks in the seventh. J.J. Hoover relieved and walked the bases loaded, but Jorge De La Rosa came on and struck out Eric Thames on three pitches to end the inning.

Ray struck out at least 10 for the ninth time in his career and fifth this season. He is the first Diamondbacks pitcher with double-digit strikeouts in three straight games since Randy Johnson’s four-game stretch in 2004.

“We were all Robbie-watching in the dugout and really enjoying what he’s doing,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’ve become a fan, too. I’m just watching in amazement as to what he can do.”

Chris Herrmann and David Peralta hit two-run homers and Brandon Drury added a solo shot in the Arizona seventh. Herrmann’s drive came after he’d hit one just a few feet foul earlier in the at-bat, and Peralta pinged his off the left-field foul pole.

Goldschmidt’s slam, the first of his career at Chase Field and fourth overall, came in a five-run eighth. He connected off Rob Scahill for his 14th homer of the season.

“We’ve got certainly more than one guy that is struggling (in the bullpen) a little bit right now,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Right now they’ve got to pitch and the only way to get on track is for them to pitch. So we’ve got to put them put there and they’ve got to figure it out.”

Arizona has homered in 15 straight games at home, which ties the longest streak in club history. Goldschmidt moved into sole possession of second place on the club’s all-time home run list with 154, passing Steve Finley.

“I was just reminding myself, every at-bat counts and was just trying to be ready and was able to get that pitch,” Goldschmidt said.

Goldschmidt’s first-inning double gave him a franchise record for reaching base in 38 consecutive home games. Herrmann added a run-scoring double in the eighth.

Keon Broxton homered in the ninth for Milwaukee. The Brewers’ streak of having a lead in a game ended at 16 games.