President Trump to stop in Wisconsin Tuesday for Gov. Walker fundraiser

President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 13th.

The president will take part in a fundraiser for Governor Scott Walker’s re-election campaign.

The location of the event is being kept secret. The invitation says it will be provided only after the person RSVPs.

Governor Walker has said President Trump is expected to add other public events to the stop, but nothing has been announced.