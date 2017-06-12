× Teenage girl struck by vehicle, killed near 65th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A teenage girl was struck by a vehicle and killed on Monday night, June 12th on Milwaukee’s north side.

It happened near 65th and Hampton, according to officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed for FOX6 News they were called out to the scene — indicating a death occurred there.

