Car wash mishap: Elm Grove police share video after employee nearly pinned between vehicles

ELM GROVE -- Elm Grove police on Monday, June 12th shared video that proves you must always pay attention when you're behind the wheel -- even at the car wash!

According to police, an employee at the Jilly's Car Wash on Bluemound near Moorland in Elm Grove was nearly pinned between two vehicles after one vehicle began driving in reverse while inside the car wash -- and it was all caught on camera.

Police said the driver of that vehicle indicated to investigators that he "dropped a cleaning wipe on the floor," and "while reaching for the wipe, his body hit the gear shifter on the center console as his foot hit the gas."

The vehicle then shifted into reverse, and his vehicle was thrust backwards over the car wash rollers and into the vehicle waiting behind it.