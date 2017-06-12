× Celebrate summer at Portillo’s! Get a hot dog, chili dog for just $1 on June 21st!

BROOKFIELD — Wednesday, June 21st will be a very exciting day at Portillo’s, as both the Brookfield and Greenfield locations will be offering $1 hot dogs!

The discounted hot dogs will be offered to celebrate the start of summer and Portillo’s new location in Greenfield.

On Wednesday, June 21st, customers that purchase an entrée (sandwich, entrée salad or ribs) can also buy a regular Portillo’s Chicago-Style Hot Dog or Chili Dog for just $1.

The promotion is only available at Portillo’s Brookfield and Greenfield, WI locations while supplies last.

The $1 Hot Dog promotion is only available for dine-in or drive-thru customers, and does not apply to online or catering orders.

Portillo’s Greenfield is located at 8705 West Sura Lane.

Portillo’s Brookfield is located at 17685 W Bluemound Road.