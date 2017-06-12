Families gather to remember 2 men killed in Milwaukee: “Don’t know how I’m going to go on”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Family members and friends of two men shot and killed in separate incidents in Milwaukee gathered Sunday, June 11th to remember and honor them, and pray for justice and peace.

At Locust and Palmer Sunday, there were prayers for peace, and memories shared of a young man killed on June 2nd.

"We’ve never experienced something like this, but our faith is strong in God. I’m really remembering my grandson. I’m very proud of him. I have nothing bad to say," Olufunmilayo Crawford, Daytoine Johnson's grandmother said.

Police say 20-year-old Daytoine Johnson was killed after an argument with an armed suspect. Family members said Johnson was shot at point blank range after the suspect allegedly demanded Johnson hand over his phone and $20.

“We have to take our children and love them, and try to understand where the frustration is," Crawford said.

Less than a mile away, tears were shed Sunday for another victim of violence.

“I don’t even know how I’m going to go on," Belinda Joyner said.

Joyner on Sunday remembered her partner for 15 years, and the father of her seven-year-old son. She said 44-year-old Demetrius Eason was killed over a misunderstanding.

“He actually threw his hands up and told the guy that he wasn’t involved in the gambling. He was broke and the guy just proceeded to shoot him anyway," Joyner said.

Police say Eason, nicknamed "Meat" by his friends, was killed near Buffum and Auer early Sunday morning. Another man was also shot and taken to the hospital.

In both Eason and Johnson's cases, police are seeking suspects, as the families pray the violence will end.

“We are praying for all the families," Johnson's grandfather said.