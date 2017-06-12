× Increased police presence at Froedtert “in the event of unrest related to lakefront shooting”

MILWAUKEE — There’s an increased police presence at Froedtert Hospital — related to Sunday’s deputy-involved shooting along the lakefront.

FOX6 News received the below statement from Froedtert officials Monday, June 12th:

“The increased law enforcement presence on campus is due to proactive steps Froedtert Hospital is taking to assure the safety of our staff, patients and visitors in the event of unrest related to Sunday evening’s lakefront shooting.”

A 19-year-old man is on life support after he was shot by a sheriff’s deputy on Milwaukee’s lakefront Sunday.

Sheriff David Clarke said the man was driving an SUV Sunday evening when deputies tried to pull it over for a traffic violation and he fled. Clarke said the man, identified as Terry Williams, was hit in the head.

He said a female passenger was shot in the shoulder.

Clarke said a 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle. He declined to give further details and didn’t take questions at a news conference. The shooting is being investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Citizen video shows the SUV driving up a curb with a sheriff’s vehicle in pursuit when an officer appears on foot with a gun drawn. Multiple shots can be heard on the video.