June 12
-
June 11
-
Summerfest announces new “Level Up” concert viewing deck at Miller Lite Oasis
-
Made in Milwaukee: Massive metal sculpture will welcome fans at the 2017 U.S. Open
-
Summerfest celebrates its 50th edition with special activities and promotions
-
Severed head, headless body found in same Mississippi neighborhood
-
-
Check it out! U.S. Open trophy is on tour for you to see
-
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Turn in red Sendik’s plastic bag, get FREE admission to Milw. Art Museum
-
US Open Trophy to tour Milwaukee County Golf Courses before final stop at Erin Hills
-
Reigning U.S. Open Champ Dustin Johnson plays Erin Hills
-
Tee up a gift for Father’s Day! U.S. Open merchandise pavilion opens to public on Thursday
-
-
Soul 2017: See the 15th annual performance, with more than 150 young people
-
Everything you need to know about the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills
-
Glendale police respond to viral Facebook post about human trafficking at Bayshore