Self-tan like a pro with a help from Pamela Kieck

MILWAUKEE -- What you want is a nice glow. What you don't want is to look orange or streaky. That why the Real Milwaukee team called in beauty blogger Pamela Kieck. She joined the team to help them self-tan like a pro.
