U.S. Open: Where’s the best spot to watch the action at Erin Hills? We get answers from the course architect!

ERIN -- The U.S. Open is underway at Erin Hills Golf Course, and it's the first time Wisconsin has hosted the tournament! Practice rounds got underway Monday, June 12th -- and FOX6's Ted Perry had a burning question for the course's architect: Where's the best spot to watch from?

McKenna Stewart and her family came all the way from outside Omaha, Nebraska to watch the best golfers in the world practice and to ask for a few of their autographs.

"Really good because we've gotten, I don't know how many autographs, but we got a lot!" they said.

But little did they know they were perched on one of course architect Michael Hurdzan's favorite spots -- where they could watch players tee off on Hole #9 while players approached on Hole #8. And holes #10 and #11 required simply turning around.

Here's what Ted Perry found as it relates to "secret" viewing spots at the U.S. Open:

Tee boxes on Hole #3: You can watch the action on Hole #6 and Hole #2.

High tee boxes on Hole #5: You'll get vantage points of Hole #4, Hole #7 and Hole #17.

If you feel like making a real hike -- head out to the tee boxes on Hole #15. You might be kind of alone, but you'll have a great view!

The attention given to spectators' needs when designing this championship course was almost non-existent.

"Nothing for the spectators. The way the golf course was routed, all the areas where the spectators will be are literally the way God left them. We did nothing," Dana Fry, course architect said.

"It became pretty clear that those up areas to both sides of the fairways and either side would become perfect spectator areas. You can have people 20 deep along a lot of those fairways, and you'll be be able to see everybody play and not be looking at the person's head in front of you, so that came along as sort of an added benefit," Michael Hurdzman, course architect said.

