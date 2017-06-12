“Ultimate test of golf:” Practice rounds for the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills set to begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN HILLS -- The practice rounds of the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills begins on Monday, June 12th -- and the excitement is building.

"This is the ultimate test of golf for the best players in the world. They are competing for this moment. It is a major championship," Janeen Driscoll, director of public relations for the USGA said.

The U.S. Open runs from June 12th-June 18th. Much of the action will be broadcast live on FOX6.

"Tickets are still available, and we'll be selling tickets online and on site until Wednesday," Driscoll said.

Meanwhile, Erin Hills will be set up at 7,693 yards and will play to a par of 36-36-72. The yardage for each round of the championship will vary due to course setup and conditions. For more information on the course, click any of the links just below.

