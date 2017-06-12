Video: Storms suspend play at U.S. Open at Erin Hills, trees brought down, power knocked out to 30K

DODGE COUNTY — High winds brought down trees and led to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a watch that impacted all of SE Wisconsin on Monday, June 12th.

As of 9:00 p.m. Monday, the We Energies Outage Map was showing more than 400 outages in SE WI, with more than 30,000 customers impacted.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., the National Weather Service canceled the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, and the FOX6 Weather Experts indicated the severe threat is over. We could see a few thunderstorms through midnight.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast information via FOX6Now.com.

Below are some photos shared by FOX6 News viewers of Monday’s storms — before and after. CLICK the “Submit Your Photo” button to share yours.

PHOTO GALLERY

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the damage captured by FOX6 News crews across SE WI: