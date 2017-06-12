× Wisconsin lt. governor on way to Mexico for trade mission

MADISON — Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is heading to Mexico for a weeklong trade mission.

Officials with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation say Kleefisch will leave Monday. She plans to meet with executives from Mexican companies with business ties with the United States in Monterrey and Mexico City to talk about expanding their operations in Wisconsin.

She also plans to meet with Mexico’s national water authority to promote Wisconsin’s water technology sector as well as Eduardo Presa, deputy secretary for international affairs and economic development and Jose Antonio Perez Cabrera, undersecretary of economic development for the Mexican state of Queretaro.

According to WEDC, Wisconsin exports to Mexico totaled $3 billion last year. Gov. Scott Walker led a Wisconsin delegation to Mexico City and Guadalajara last summer.