Breaking: Massive fire engulfs 24-story apartment block in West London

LONDON — A huge fire has engulfed a 24-story apartment block in West London.

Around 200 firefighters and 20 fire trucks have been deployed to tackle the blaze as rescue workers try to evacuate the building in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington, London Fire Brigade said.

The fire broke out before daybreak local time Wednesday. In a statement posted to Twitter, London police say two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation and they’re waiting updates on further injuries.

Photos and video shared on social media show the tower block engulfed in flames.