Business owner shoots, kills 2 would-be robbers, injures 3rd suspect

DOWNEY, California -- Two robbery suspects were shot and killed by a business owner Monday night, June 12th and a third suspect was hurt.

According to KTLA, Downey police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. at First Class Audio on Rosecrans Avenue in Downey.

Two men were found dead withf gunshot wounds inside the business, and a third man was treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds. All three apparently tried to rob the business owner, who shot at the men.

The business owner was not injured.

Two men were seen being taken from the scene in handcuffs, but police told KTLA they were being questioned and no suspects were at large.

Several evidence markers were placed on the ground around the business and down the street. Several cars were towed from the scene, which remained active at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A security guard who works in the area told KTLA that businesses have had issues with people jumping over fences to steal items. The man, who did not wish to be identified, said he heard nine or 10 gunshots Monday night.