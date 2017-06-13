“Grad to be:” Aaron Rodgers says he’s returning to Cal Berkeley campus

CALIFORNIA — Aaron Rodgers is going back to college, according to the Green Bay Packers QB’s latest Instagram posts.

Tuesday, June 13th Rodgers posted on Instagram a short video of him on the Cal Berkeley campus saying, “Summer school day one.”

#Berkeley #campuslife #timetograduate A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

The MVP then posted an aerial view of the campus, including the hashtag “grad to be.”

Great day hanging out at Cal #campuslife #Berkeley #gradtobe # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

“Can’t tell you how pumped I am to have this guy back at Berkeley. Excited about the future of the program!” Rodgers said in a third post.

Can't tell you how pumped I am to have this guy back at #Berkeley. Excited about the future of the program! #campuslife #hollywoodWilcox #gobears #facilityupgrades #recruitthewestagain #axe A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

According to fanragsports.com, Rodgers forewent his senior season with the Golden Bears because, well, he was that good.

Good luck opening the books again Aaron. We’re rooting for you!