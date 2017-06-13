MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at JB's On 41 to highlight their 25 standard bowling lanes, ten luxury suite 41 lanes, bar and grill, game room and more.

About JB’s on 41 (website)

JB’s on 41 is your home for family fun and family entertainment in Milwaukee, WI. Located on 27th Street, just south of Howard, we are found in the heart of southeastern Milwaukee.

JB’s on 41 is a great bowling alley to have fun times with family and friends that won’t break your budget. We are not just your typical bowling alley, we are a family fun entertainment center with 25 traditional lanes, 10 customized lanes in Suite 41, our in-center pub-style restaurant, the Junction Bar and Grill, large Speed Zone Game Room and redemption, and sand volleyball courts.

This is the entertainment venue for kids and adults alike! We are a modern bowling alley with automatic bumper bowling, so having bumpers is up to you! Keep your kids smiling with bumper bowling, small shoes, and balls of all sorts of sizes and colors.

We also have our COOL Galactic Bowling where you bowl with the lights down. We turn up the music. Check out the awesome special effects lighting… it looks like a nightclub on Friday and Saturday nights. See our Suite 41 page for awesome Galactic Bowling available ANYTIME! The Suite 41 Luxury Lounge is the place to host a birthday or company party!

JB’s on 41 is 100% smoke-free, too! When you’re looking for family fun in Milwaukee, stop in to JB’s on 41 Family Fun Center!