“Low-wage Walker:” Protesters gather ahead of Gov. Walker/Pres. Trump fundraiser in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Demonstrators gathered Tuesday, June 13th in Milwaukee to protest a visit by President Donald Trump, set to join Governor Scott Walker for a fundraiser in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.

“We have people working two and three jobs to make ends meet. Low-wage Walker, he’s snatching food literally out of peoples’ mouths,” Marcelia Nicholson, Milwaukee County supervisor said.

To get into the fundraiser, attendees must pay $1,000 to get in the door.

Anyone who wants a picture with President Trump will have to pay $10,000.

Protesters said Governor Walker’s policies have led to poverty that only benefit corporate interests.

