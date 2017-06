MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating probable overdose deaths of two people found at the same location Tuesday, June 13th.

This marks three double overdose deaths in nine months, according to a tweet sent out by the medical examiner’s office.

MCMEO investigating probable OD deaths of 2 people found at same location, totaling 3 double OD deaths in 9 months. #doseofrealityWI — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) June 13, 2017

The tweet does not indicate where the two people were found.