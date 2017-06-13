× More than 200 Kmart employees will lose their jobs as 3 stores in Wisconsin close in September

WEST ALLIS — Layoffs have been announced after Business Insider reported three Wisconsin Kmart stores will close, as Sears plans to close 72 more stores nationwide.

Business Insider says, according to an internal list released June 6th, 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven auto centers will close in September.

The closures will bring Sears’ store count to about 1,200, down from 2,073 five years ago, Business Insider said.

Kmart stores in West Allis, La Crosse and Medford, Wisconsin will close, and officials with the Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday, June 13th announced layoffs associated with these closures:

Kmart Corporation has notified the state of its intention to close Kmart Store #03618, located at 7900 West Greenfield Avenue, West Allis. The closure is expected to occur on or within a 14 day period commencing on September 3, 2017 and will affect 114 employees. The Milwaukee Rapid Response Team will contact the company to offer Rapid Response Services.

Kmart Corporation has notified the state of its intention to close Kmart Store # 04089 located at 2415 State Road, La Crosse. The closure is expected to occur on or within a 14 day period commencing on September 3, 2017 and will affect 68 employees. The Western WDA Rapid Response Team will contact the company to offer Rapid Response Services.

Kmart Corporation has notified the state of its intention to close Kmart Store # 07656, located at 190 Medforoad Plaza, Medford. The closure is expected to occur on or within a 14 day period commencing on September 3, 2017 and will affect 57 employees. The Northwest Rapid Response Team will contact the company to offer Rapid Response Services.

Below is the complete list of store closures:

Sears

Chico, CA, store 2048

Dalton, GA, store 2615

Biloxi, MS, store 2256

Asheboro, NC, store 2645

Minot, ND, store 2152

Vineland, NJ, store 2374

Columbus, OH, store 1150

Elyria, OH, store 1310

Columbus, OH, store 1370

Franklin, OH, store 2940

Midwest City, OK, store 1261

Richmond, VA, store 1445

Columbia, SC, store 1525

Texarkana, TX, store 2567

Sherman, TX, store 2627

St. George, UT, store 2220

Kmart

Dothan, AL, store 3082

Muscle Shoals, AL, store 7045

Little Rock, AR, store 3120

Bullhead City (Riviera), AZ, store 3375

Blythe, CA, store 3881

Sacramento, CA, store 4117

Manteca, CA, store 4862

Fort Oglethorpe, GA, store 3083

Calhoun, GA, store 9625

Iowa City, IA, store 4315

Marshalltown, IA, store 7583

Mishawaka, IN, store 4152

Newburyport, MA, store 9147

Elkton, MD, store 9524

Traverse City, MI, store 3009

West Branch, MI, store 3864

Cheboygan, MI, store 9245

Mantua, NJ, store 3060

Manahawkin, NJ, store 3641

Las Cruces, NM, store 3682

Alamogordo, NM, store 9119

Las Vegas, NV, store 3680

Henderson, NV, store 3857

Sparks, NV, store 4151

Liverpool, NY, store 3352

Malone, NY, store 3943

Cortland, NY, store 7134

Watertown, NY, store 7432

Wooster, OH, store 4875

Streetsboro, OH, store 9676

Tulsa, OK, store 4473

Roseburg, OR, store 7580

Butler, PA, store 4771

Belle Vernon, PA, store 7120

Indiana, PA, store 7217

Summerville, SC, store 3606

Seneca, SC, store 9320

Madison, TN, store 4093

Johnson City, TN, store 7353

El Paso, TX, store 3491

El Paso, TX, store 7347

Spanish Fork, UT, store 7425

Virginia Beach, VA, store 3560

Virginia Beach, VA, store 3801

West Allis, WI, store 3618

La Crosse, WI, store 4089

Medford, WI, store 7656

Lewisburg, WV, store 7582

Sheridan, WY, store 9074

Sears Auto Center