MPD officers recognized for saving suicidal man in Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is recognizing the leadership of several District One officers for helping save a man’s life trying to drown himself in the Milwaukee River.

Early Tuesday morning, June 13th officers were dispatched around 2:00 a.m. to the 100 block of East Juneau Avenue after officials say the man’s friend tried to jump in after him and save him but was unsuccessful.

Upon arrival, Sergeant Thomas Ackley, Sergeant Logan Jeffery, and Officer Christopher Monigold found the suicidal man was under a platform trying to drown himself. Police say Officer Monigold got down on the ground and grabbed the man’s wrist but lost his grip. While Officer Monigold continued to talk to the man, Sergeant Jeffery jumped in the water and physically held the man while the man kept yelling “Just let me do it!”

Police say Officer Monigold and Sergeant Ackley pulled the friend out of the water and then helped Sergeant Jeffery and the suicidal man out of the water.

“The Department recognizes and acknowledges the leadership of these three MPD employees as they worked together to save a man’s life and get him the help he needed,” MPD said.