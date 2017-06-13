× “National Smile Month:” Delta Dental donates fresh produce, toothbrushes to Salvation Army

MILWAUKEE — Delta Dental on Tuesday, June 13th donated fresh groceries and toothbrushes to the Salvation Army.

The donation was part of “National Smile Month.”

The dentists said healthy produce is a big factor in keeping your mouth healthy.

“People often think dairy and think calcium, but leafy greens, fresh fruits and vegetables are also important to your oral health as well as your overall health,” Jodi Schuster said.

In addition to the groceries, Delta Dental also donated 1,000 new toothbrushes.