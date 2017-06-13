× National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado/waterspout hit near Campbellsport Monday night

CAMPBELLSPORT — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit near Campbellsport in Fond du Lac County Monday night, June 12th.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

NWS officials said this was a waterspout over Kettle Moraine Lake — with estimated winds at 80 miles-per-hour.

It is important to mention, winds were around 70mph with the line of storms that pushed through Monday night — straight-line winds. In this tornado, the winds were rotating. Elsewhere, winds blew straight out of the storm, and the intensity was about the same, leading to widespread damage.

The storms, some strong to severe, pushed across SE Wisconsin on Monday night, leaving damage in their wake, and knocking out power to thousands. The main concern with these storms was high winds, but there was also heavy rain, thunder and a lot of lightning.

There’s a possibility for severe weather again on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has all of SE Wisconsin under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather.

