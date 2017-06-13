Northern Wisconsin officials searching for missing, endangered man possibly heading for Racine Co.

BAYFIELD COUNTY — Officials with the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 80-year-old man possibly traveling to Racine County and has left his medication.

80-year-old Pierce Westley was last seen on Friday, June 9th in Bayfield County.

Officials say family checked Westley’s residence and it appeared no one had been there in a while. There was information placing Westley in the LCO-Hayward area. Westley may have been attempting to travel to Hudson, or Racine County, Wisconsin.

Westley is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 230 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say Westley is not known to have any cognitive issues.

Westley drives a 1998 maroon four-door Buick Regal with Wisconsin license plates 740SZW.

Anyone with information on Westley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office at 715-373-6120.