Police: 20-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee's south side; appears robbery-related

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, June 12th on the city’s south side.

It happened near 14th and Mitchell at approximately 11:38 p.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition. Police say the shooting appears to be robbery-related.

Police continue to seek suspect(s) regarding this incident.

