Police: Man arrested for beating woman visiting retirement home in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police arrested a Kenosha man after a woman said he struck her in the head and face and attempted to strangle her in an elevator at the Prairie Ridge Senior Campus.

According to police, Monday evening, June 12th shortly after 6:30 p.m., police were called to the senior campus for a report a woman was being battered by a man and he was last seen running into the campus parking lot.

The 40-year-old victim told police while visiting a relative at the senior campus, a man had confronted her in the elevator and struck her in the head and face and attempted to strangle her.

Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect, who began running. Police say officers commanded the suspect, identified as a 33-year-old Kenosha man, to stop. Authorities say the man refused, causing the officer to draw and use a Taser. The deployment of the Taser was ineffective, police say. The man continued to flee on foot towards St. Catherine’s Hospital, where police were able to take him into custody.

Police believe that the attack was an isolated incident and that the man was acting alone and had no connection to the senior campus.

Due to medical issues, the man was held at St. Catherine’s Hospital overnight. He was later taken into custody for false imprisonment, burglary, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and two counts of strangulation. He is currently being held at the Kenosha County Jail.