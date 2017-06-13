× Police: Ruthie, the severely emaciated stray pit bull found in Glendale needs your help

GLENDALE — Glendale police on Tuesday, June 13th offered an update on Ruthie, a severely emaciated pit bull found Friday, June 9th near Silver Spring and Milwaukee River Parkway in Glendale.

Police said a preliminary diagnosis has been completed, and it has been determined Ruthie has “several medical issues” to go along with her severe malnutrition and dehydration.

According to police, the issues range from a heart murmur to eyelid entropion.

A GoFundMe.com account has been established to help pay her medical costs, which could exceed $5,000.

Ruthie will be taken to the University of Wisconsin Veterinary School Wednesday morning for further tests and treatment, police said.

They’re seeking donations to assist with Ruthie’s care.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation.