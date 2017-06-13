× Powerful storm destroys barn, downs trees in southeastern Wisconsin

DODGE COUNTY — Damage can be seen across southeast Wisconsin as strong thunderstorms passed through Monday night, June 12th. Dodge County experienced 70 miles-per-hour winds that ripped through properties and destroyed a 169-year-old barn.

Along Highway P in the Town of Herman, around 7:00 p.m. Monday evening, the barn that has withstood a lot over the years crumbled.

The couple that lives near the barn and works for the people who own the farm says 30 calves were inside the barn during the storm. Somehow, none of them were badly injured.

“It could have been a lot worse than what it was. It’s kind of weird to say that but there’s a lot of silver linings here,” said Alexandra Rae Opgenorth, lives at the farm.

Workers had to use a chainsaw to create an opening in the barn to be able to move the calves out from under the caved-in roof.

Back in downtown Milwaukee, a partially downed tree on Arlington Place near Brady was found following Monday night’s storms. Crews were already on scene Tuesday afternoon cleaning up the debris.