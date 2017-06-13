× Storms temporarily suspend practice rounds of U.S. Open at Erin Hills

DODGE COUNTY — Practice rounds at the U.S. Open have been delayed Tuesday morning, June 13th due to strong storms passing through southeast Wisconsin. Practice rounds are expected to start at 9 a.m.

USGA officials say both the red and blue spectator lots are open this morning, however, they are currently experiencing a weather warning and gates are now closed until the storm passes. Fans can monitor when gates will reopen on usopen.com.

Spectators should plan for muddy conditions and for some areas of the course to be impassable.

