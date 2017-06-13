× Texting suicide trial: Michelle Carter’s fate in judge’s hands

BRISTOL COUNTY, Massachusetts — The involuntary manslaughter case against Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman accused of urging her boyfriend to kill himself, is now in the hands of a Bristol County juvenile court judge.

Judge Lawrence Moniz said he will alert the clerk’s office when he’s done reviewing all testimony and exhibits, and his verdict will be announced the next day.

Conrad Roy III was 18 when he poisoned himself in 2014 by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated.