West Allis police warn of man pretending to be fire inspector with WAFD

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are warning of a man pretending to be a fire inspector — posing as a member of the West Allis Fire Department.

According to police, a resident reported a man showed up to his home, claiming to be a member of the fire department, looking to perform a “fireplace inspection.”

The resident called the police, who verified that the man was not a member of the WAFD, and police came to the resident’s home to take a statement.

Police say if you are approached by somebody claiming to be a member of the fire department, you should ask for identification and note that all fire department employees would be in uniform and would be able to produce an identification card if requested.

Also, the fire department does not perform chimney or fireplace inspections in residents’ homes.

If you have any doubts as to the identity of a possible fire inspector, call the fire department at 414-302-8903 to verify his/her identity.