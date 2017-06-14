29-year-old man charged in death of “This is It” bartender, shot in back during apparent robbery

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Dylan Steffen.

According to a criminal complaint, Steffen — a popular bartender at “This is It” in downtown Milwaukee, was with a friend Tuesday night, May 31st. The two went to a comedy show, and then to a few bars with another friend. Around 1:00 a.m., Steffen was shot and killed in an apparent robbery, according to police.

29-year-old Jermichael Carroll has been charged with the following in connection to the case:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempt armed robbery

The complaint states Steffen and his friend were walking near 2nd and Lapham, when suddenly a man, later identified as Carroll, came out of the school parking lot and approached them. Officials say Carroll put Steffen in a headlock with one hand while holding a gun in the other. Carroll told Steffen to follow him into the parking lot and empty his pockets.

The complaint states Steffen broke free from Carroll’s hold, and the two friends began running away. That’s when officials say Carroll shot Steffen in the back and fled the scene.

Steffen was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video from several cameras near the scene showed a white car with dark-colored front bumper and quarter panel damage, arrive in the area into the school parking lot moments before the shooting, and then speeding away from the area moments after. Photos were shown on FOX6 News of the vehicle, and a viewer tip led police to the vehicle’s owner.

Officials interviewed the vehicle’s owner, who said he had been allowing Carroll to stay at his residence and use his vehicle because Carroll had recently been released from prison. The owner of the vehicle told investigators Carroll took the car on the evening of May 30th, and did not return until well after midnight on May 31st. When Carroll returned, he was “excited, nervous and sweating, and was armed with a handgun.” The man who let Carroll use his vehicle, told investigators the gun Carroll had on him had fresh marks on the slide “consistent with having been recently fired.” He stated to police Carroll told him he had to “strip somebody,” which he understood to mean that he had robbed someone.

The complaint says Steffen’s friend was also able to identify Carroll in a lineup as the gunman who attempted to rob them.