× Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle vs. SUV crash in West Allis; 32-year-old man taken into custody

WEST ALLIS — An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash that took place near South 60th and Mitchell Streets in West Allis early Wednesday, June 14th.

According to West Allis police, around 12:20 a.m., an SUV traveling southbound on 60th, made a left hand turn, failing to yield the right of way to the motorcycle traveling northbound, causing the crash.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old West Allis man, was taken into custody on suspicion of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Operating After Revocation Causing Death.

The crash remains under investigation by the West Allis Police Department Traffic Investigators. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charging review.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.