Body camera viewing during Heaggan-Brown trial leads defense to call for a mistrial

MILWAUKEE -- For the first time, we're seeing the body camera footage showing the officer-involved shooting of Sylville Smith. It sparked two nights of unrest in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August 2016.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, a former Milwaukee police officer has been charged for the shooting. He faces one count of first degree reckless homicide in this case.

Wednesday marked the first day of the trial with witness testimony. On Wednesday morning, the jury saw pictures from the scene captured by state investigators.

"That's a shell casing for a .40 caliber," Antonio Martinez, Wisconsin Department of Justice special agent said.

DOJ special agents described a tense scene in the hours after the shooting.

"We were limited in what we could do due to circumstances around the area," Martinez said.

On Wednesday afternoon, we heard from the officer who was right behind Heaggan-Brown at the time.

"I saw Mr. Smith exit the vehicle. I observed the firearm and at that point, we made eye contact. At that moment, I believe I started to -- I see him running northeast. Out of the corner of my eye, I see Heaggan-Brown chase him as well," Ndiva Malafa said.

During the afternoon session, prosecutors showed body camera video from the trailing officer.

FOX6 News is pausing the video at the moment before the first shot is fired. Prosecutors say in the 1.69 seconds that followed, Smith tossed away the gun and was shot a second time from close range, causing the fatal chest wound.

The video caused some of Smith's relatives to tearfully storm out of the courtroom. The defense then called for a mistrial, saying the emotional response could influence the jury.

The judge denied the request before continuing the trial.

