× Book now! Southwest celebrates birthday with fares as low as $49 one-way out of Milwaukee!

MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines is celebrating its birthday with a big sale! You can fly out of Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport for as low as $49 one-way!

To take advantage of this sale, you must purchase your tickets from June 13th through June 15th at midnight for domestic travel valid August 22nd through December 16th, travel to/from Puerto Rico valid September 6th through December 7th and international travel valid August 22nd through December 13th.

Below are the deals out of Mitchell Airport:

To Atlanta, GA starting at $94 or 5,344 points one-way

To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Boston Logan, MA starting at $142 or 8,559 points one-way

To Cleveland, OH starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Denver, CO starting at $118 or 6,951 points one-way

To Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $103 or 5,947 points one-way

To Ft. Myers, FL starting at $114 or 6,683 points one-way

To Kansas City, MO starting at $127 or 7,554 points one-way

To Los Angeles, CA starting at $139 or 8,358 points one-way

To Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN starting at $101 or 5,813 points one-way

To Nashville, TN starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To New York (LaGuardia), NY starting at $101 or 5,813 points one-way

To Orlando, FL starting at $145 or 8,760 points one-way

To San Diego, CA starting at $159 or 9,697 points one-way

To St. Louis, MO starting at $116 or 6,817 points one-way

To Tampa, FL starting at $147 or 8,894 points one-way

To Washington (Reagan National), DC starting at $102 or 5,880 points one-way

