Can you help? Milwaukee police searching for 3 suspects wanted in south side shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for three suspects wanted in a shooting that happened on Mitchell Street near Forest Home Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 12th.

According to police, a male victim was speaking with the suspects inside his vehicle, when a struggle ensued and Suspect #1 shot the victim. Suspect #1 and two others fled the scene in their vehicle, an older-model, four-door black Acura Integra.

The shooting appears to be robbery-related and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect #1 is described as a white or Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a long dark-colored shirt and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a white or Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a tan shirt, dark-colored sweatpants with white lettering, and white/black flip flops.

Suspect #3 is described as a white or Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a light-colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored knee-length shorts, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.