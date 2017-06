MILWAUKEE — A new grocery store is open for business in Milwaukee!

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday, June 14th at the new Cermak Fresh Market at the Freshwater Plaza.

The 46,000 square foot grocery store was built with the help of $10 million in tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

The Freshwater Plaza is located on S. 1st Street, down from UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences.