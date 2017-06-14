× Fox News: Special counsel investigating Pres. Trump for obstruction of justice, according to Washington Post report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fox News on Wednesday evening, June 14th is reporting special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election has expanded to include an examination of whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

