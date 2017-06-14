“He shot an innocent civilian:” Family of Terry Williams demands justice after deputy-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A gathering will be held along Milwaukee's lakefront Wednesday, June 14th in support of Terry Williams, the 19-year-old shot and killed by a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy Sunday evening, June 11th after sheriff's officials say he did not pull over after failing to stop at a stop sign.

Friends and supporters of Williams gathered late into the evening Tuesday at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

"He shot an innocent civilian," said Joseph Stewart, Williams' brother.

Earlier Tuesday, officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office announced Williams died from his injuries.

Sheriff's officials said Williams was driving an SUV near the lakefront Sunday evening, and he did not stop at a stop sign, nor would he pull over for a squad. When he headed for a median, Deputy Michael Truax opened fire, shooting Williams in the head and his girlfriend in the shoulder and hand.

"They could have shot our bro tires out. C'mon. You all didn't have to take his life like that," a relative said.

My brother didn't do anything to nobody man, and you can't blame nobody for hating police. Look what you're doing. Look what you're doing to people with melanin in their skin. You all do us," Stewart said.

Williams mother speaks Hmong, but was visibly shaken.

"The point of this protest is to get justice. This can't go untouched. We need justice. You see this? My mama's hurting now. We need justice. We need justice for my brother -- that officer -- we need justice. This can't go undone," said Stewart.

"There were kids out there. They could of hit kids. Bullets travel. It went in one side and out the other. It could have hit someone else. They didn't care," said Mike Williams, Terry Williams' cousin.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Milwaukee police confirmed what FOX6 News reported earlier this week -- that Williams was a suspect in an altercation and shots fired incident on Saturday, the day before he was shot.