“Not going to play properly:” Fescue at Erin Hills Golf Course causes controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN -- The 117th U.S. Open officially gets underway on Thursday, June 15th after three days of practice rounds, and one of the stars at Erin Hills Golf Course isn't a golfer!

The fescue has stirred up some controversy! Some love it, some don't mind it, and some absolutely hate it. Either way, it'll play a factor in the U.S. Open.

There were already signs of frustration among golfers during the three days of practice rounds ahead of the start of the tournament.

USGA officials even cut the fescue back a bit on Tuesday, and said that decision had nothing to do with what the players were saying or doing.

"When we made the decisions to modify a golf course, whether it's green speeds, roughs, directions we're mowing, how much water we're applying or not applying, it's not as if we don't listen to feedback from players. But I will tell you in this case, it had nothing to do, absolutely zero to do with what the players were saying. We looked at some spots and we said 'this is simply not going to play properly,'" Mike Davis, USGA executive director said.