Police: Speed appears a factor in fatal, single-vehicle crash near 24th Pl. and Vine

MILWAUKEE — A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Milwaukee Wednesday evening, June 14th.

It happened near 24th Place and Vine.

Police said the victim’s vehicle struck a tree, and speed appears to be a factor in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

