Score free Brewers tickets by donating new or gently used tools on Father’s Day

MILWAUKEE — You can get your hands on FREE Milwaukee Brewers tickets by donating new or gently used tools on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18th. The tickets are for the Brewers vs. Washington Nationals game on Thursday, August 31st.

According a news release from the Brewers, for the third year, Associated Bank and Brewers Community Foundation are teaming up to host the tool drive at Miller Park. For each tool donated, fans will receive a free Loge Level ticket (up to a maximum of eight tickets per person).

All tools will be donated to Housing Resources, Inc. (HRI), a nonprofit organization in Milwaukee dedicated to improving the community by facilitating neighborhood improvement, stabilizing families, and supporting homebuyers in building and preserving equity for future generations. Since tools can be a big investment for homeowners, HRI’s Tool Loan Center helps Milwaukee homeowners save money with the opportunity to borrow a variety of hand and power tools throughout the year. HRI also loans tools to community organizations to do neighborhood clean-ups, beautification or maintenance projects. For a full list of accepted tools, please visit Brewers.com/tools.

There will be two donation locations on the Miller Park Plaza — one near the Associated Bank Check In Gate directly across from the pedestrian bridge and one on the Miller Park plaza near the Home Plate Gates. Donations will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

“We are proud to partner with the Brewers Community Foundation to support the Housing Resources, Inc. Tool Loan Center, which helps homeowners maintain their homes and make a positive difference in Milwaukee neighborhoods,” said Christopher Piotrowski, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Associated Bank.

“The Brewers Community Foundation appreciates partnering with Associated Bank particularly as it relates to the critical need of housing,” said Brewers Community Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Gore. “Corporate partnerships with quality nonprofits assure that needed resources support individuals and organizations that are having a significant impact on our community.”