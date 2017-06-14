Severe thunderstorm WATCH in effect until 8 p.m. for all of SE Wisconsin

Severe thunderstorm WATCH, WARNING issued for parts of SE Wisconsin

Posted 12:44 pm, June 14, 2017, by , Updated at 01:04PM, June 14, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for all of southeast Wisconsin until 8 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in effect in Jefferson County until 1:45 p.m.

