“The St. Louis Six:” Cattle that escaped slaughterhouse in March will soon move to sanctuary

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Six cattle that ran through the streets of St. Louis after escaping a slaughterhouse on March 30th will soon have a new home.

The cattle escaped the Star Packing slaughterhouse in north St. Louis.

After the incident, Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary took them in with plans to find the cattle a permanent home.

The sanctuary raised more than $400,000 through GoFundMe.com, and have secured a property in St. Louis City, which will eventually be the cattle’s permanent home.

