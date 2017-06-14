U.S. Open volunteers help make the championship a success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN -- Think of the biggest party you've ever thrown, and then think of those true friends who come over a little early to help out. Now multiply that by 5,400 and you'll see the kind of people who are making the U.S. Open have a real Wisconsin feel. FOX6's Ted Perry

Jon Hauser is making sure spectators don't cut the rope and try to get on to the tenth fairway.

"This is a new found position here because people were taking liberty with this walkway as a crosswalk," said Hauser.

Hauser is a volunteer, giving up vacation time to be a part of the U.S. Open and to answer a lot of questions.

FOX6's Ted Perry: "What are people asking you?"

Hauser: "Bathrooms, refreshments, and where one through 18 is."

More than 5,400 volunteers do everything from take tickets to control crowds. and volunteer doesn't quite describe their dedication -- they paid for the privilege.

"We do pay for the clothing package, and that is $175. But with that we also got a week-long pass," said Suzanne Miller, volunteer.

For Dean and Suzanne Miller of Hartford, it's a commitment they'd gladly make again because they are golfers.

Some volunteers say the payoff is seeing the pros play.

"I think it's just amazing to see with just the ease they hit the ball with," said a volunteer.

"I'm a big sports enthusiast so anytime I can check a little bit of something off my bucket list the better," said Shannon Bustillos, volunteer.

Appropriately 40,000 people a day will be at Erin Hills. It would not happen without the volunteers who are part security and part ambassador.

"We want them to come back to Wisconsin and to come back so definitely an ambassador for the city," said a volunteer.