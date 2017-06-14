× “We are deeply saddened:” President Trump saddened by shooting at congressional game

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are “deeply saddened” by news of a shooting “tragedy” at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.”

Statement from President Donald Trump on the developing situation in Alexandria, VA https://t.co/xbHk3Ahfck pic.twitter.com/IJrmbVKtzn — CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

President Trump says, “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”